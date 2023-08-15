Indiana breaks ground on new state archives building

The Indiana State Archives prepares to break ground Aug. 15, 2023, on a new building near the downtown Canal Walk between Ohio and New York streets in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Archives will soon have a new building as state leaders broke ground on the future site Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis.

Leaders approved construction of the new building in 2021. It will be near the downtown Canal Walk between Ohio and New York streets.

The new government building will house priceless documents and artifacts managed by the Indiana Archives and Records Administration.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, said at the groundbreaking, “The people brought together in this common cause just to preserve our history and then most importantly make it accessible to the public at large, with ease.”

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2025, with the building opening in fall 2025.