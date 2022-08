Indiana News

Indiana Chamber launches ‘Talent Resource Navigator’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is launching a “talent resource navigator.”

The Chamber calls it a first-of-its-kind platform that offers one-stop shopping for education and job training opportunities.

The Chamber says the navigator guides and connects individuals and employers with a set of talent development resources based on each person’s needs and selections.

The navigator is thanks to a $2.5 million investment by the Lilly Endowment.

