Indiana church leader facing child molestation charges

GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana youth leader is facing child molestation charges, news affiliate WBND reports.

Scott Christner, a youth leader at First Baptist Church in Goshen is accused of molesting an 11-year-old boy.

According to court documents, the boy claims Christner touched him inappropriately on multiple occasions.

The news has left neighbors in Goshen shocked.

Ray Meadows lives nearby and was in a youth group at the church when he was younger.

“Never thought about that,” said Meadows. “It’s crazy.”

The victim told police it happened three times during a 10-day period.

Christner admitted to police on Friday that there were two times he touched the victim but that “he didn’t think that victim didn’t want it because he didn’t push away or say no.”

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.