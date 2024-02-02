Indiana climbs to 75 flu-related deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s flu death toll has climbed to 75 this season, per new numbers released Friday by the Indiana State Dept. of Health.

The state added 9 flu deaths in its weekly update. Seven of those deaths happened last week.

At this time last winter, Indiana had already recorded 164 deaths, more than twice what we’ve seen this winter.

Indiana had a total of 270 flu-related deaths in the 2022-23 season.

Two new counties are listed as having at least five flu deaths: Marion and Tippecanoe.

The CDC lists Indiana in the moderate category for flu virus activity, slightly higher than the prior week

(Provided Photo/CDC)

.