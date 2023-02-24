Indiana News

Indiana confirms 9 additional flu deaths

(Photo by Richer Images/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)
by: Brady Gibson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Indiana health officials have confirmed another nine deaths from the flu in the state.

Numbers released Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health show 176 flu-associated deaths this season.

Courtesy: Indiana Dept. of Health

The deaths added in this week’s report occurred as early as late December.

Johnson County is now the 11th county in the state to record at least 5 flu deaths so far.

This season’s 176 deaths is the second-highest total in the state since 2015-16, surpassed only by the 336 deaths recorded in 2017-18.

The CDC currently lists Indiana with “minimal” flu activity.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

2023 Special Olympics Polar Plunge

All Indiana /

Tree stand safety from The Ford 68th Annual Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show

Life.Style.Live! /

Man shot while driving on I-65 in Indianapolis

Crime Watch 8 /

Top trends in pet health from Tom Dock

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.