Indiana confirms 9 additional flu deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Indiana health officials have confirmed another nine deaths from the flu in the state.

Numbers released Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health show 176 flu-associated deaths this season.

Courtesy: Indiana Dept. of Health

The deaths added in this week’s report occurred as early as late December.

Johnson County is now the 11th county in the state to record at least 5 flu deaths so far.

This season’s 176 deaths is the second-highest total in the state since 2015-16, surpassed only by the 336 deaths recorded in 2017-18.

The CDC currently lists Indiana with “minimal” flu activity.