Rep. Peter Visclosky, D-Ind., Chairman of the Chairman of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee speaks during a subcommittee hearing, Wednesday May 1, 2019, about the defense budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – An Indiana lawmaker is giving up his seat in Congress.

Congressman Pete Visclosky, a Democrat, has announced that he will not be seeking re-election to his northern Indiana congressional seat in 2020.

Visclosky, who represents Indiana’s First Congressional District, made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.