Indiana couple, 2 dogs killed in Michigan plane crash

The logo for the Michigan State Police. An Indiana couple and their two dogs died in a plane crash near an airport in Ludington, Michigan, on Nov. 26, 2023. (Provided Photo/Michigan State Police via X)

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WISH) — An Indiana couple and their two dogs were killed in a plane crash near a western Michigan airport on Sunday.

The names of the couple or where in Indiana they are from have not been released yet.

In a social media post, Michigan State Police said troopers were investigating a plane crash that happened near the Mason County Airport around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police say “a fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed after takeoff from the airport.” The couple, a 60-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, as well as their dogs, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple were visiting family in the Ludington, Michigan, area, the post says.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were expected to arrive Monday to assist with the investigation.