Indiana News

Indiana couple charged after infant son starves to death

A judge's gavel on a white background. (Photo by Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana couple faces murder charges after they allegedly failed to regularly feed their infant son and the newborn starved to death.

Twenty-three-year-old Caylin Monroe and 22-year-old Jakob Scott, were denied bond Tuesday during their initial hearings in Warrick County on charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Officials say their two-month-old son died in February and a final autopsy report by the county coroner found the infant died due to neglect in the form of malnourishment and starvation.

The autopsy showed the child had nothing in his stomach at the time of his death.