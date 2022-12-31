Indiana News

Court’s ruling leads to imminent closing at Franciscan Health Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Franciscan Health Hammond will close its emergency room at noon Saturday after an Indiana appeal court judge’s ruling Friday.

Franciscan Alliance Inc. had cited a lack of patient demand and staffing shortages for the closing.

The emergency medical services coordinator for the facility announced the emergency room will be reduced to a “skeleton crew” at midnight Friday, although the ER will remain open until noon Saturday. After that time, ambulances will be diverted to other faculties.

The action comes after the Indiana Court of Appeals on Friday stayed a preliminary injunction, issued Dec. 22 by a Lake Superior Court judge, that would have required Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance to keep the 124-year-old hospital’s emergency room open through September.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said Friday afternoon on Twitter, “@MyFranciscan’s decision to close its ER downtown @cityofhammond will leave many #Hoosiers in a health care desert. Shame on Franciscan & how they abandoned their lifelong patients in Hammond & south Chicago. They are bankers cloaked in divine clothing who pay ZERO in taxes!”

McDermott, who fought the closure, said there was no worthwhile legal recourse for the city to pursue following the appeal. “They’re going to tear everything out of there, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they threw a grenade in there on their way out.”

Franciscan Health and other providers have emergency departments elsewhere northwest Indiana.

Hammond’s estimated population is 77,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

