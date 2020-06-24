Indiana creates rental assistance program for 91 counties without one

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana next month will initiate a program to help households unable to pay rent due to a COVID-19-related job loss or income reduction.

Jacob Sipe, director of the Housing and Community Development Authority, announced the Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s coronavirus briefing on Wednesday. The program will provide assistance of up to $500 a month for four months and require the landlord’s agreement to participate.

Renters in 91 counties, excluding Marion County, will be eligible for up to $500 in assistance for four months, totaling a maximum of $2,000 per household. About 12,000 Indiana households could be helped. The assistance can be used for past-due rent fro April 1 or later, or for ongoing rent payments.

Landlords who agree to participate will not evict for nonpayment until renters are more than 45 days delinquent on rent.

The state’s program is operating with $25 million from the federal CARES Act. Assistance will be available in 91 counties, excluding Marion County, which has its own program with other CARES Act funds. Indianapolis officials have put $15 million toward rent relief funding, which will provide back pay of rent as far back as April 1 or forward rent pay for up to 90 days. Indianapolis officials hoped its program could be used to pay rent due on July 1.

Here are eligibility requirements for the state program:

Experienced a loss of income from involuntary job layoff, reduced work hours or reduced pay due to the public health emergency.

Current household income, including unemployment, must be less than household income on March 6.

Household must not have already received emergency rental assistance as part of the COVID-19 response.

Must not already receive rental assistance, such as through Section 8 vouchers or USDA assistance.

Payments will be made directly to landlords.

Renters can apply at indianahousingnow.org beginning July 13. The online application will also be available in Spanish. The website also has other resources for renters, Sipe said, in the “Coronavirus Eviction & Foreclosure Resource Guide.”

On April 1, Holcomb passed an executive order to protect tenants from being evicted due to the COVID-19 state of emergency through June 30. The governor has not announced an extension of that order.