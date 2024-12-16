Schmuhl to step down as Indiana Democratic Party chair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mike Schmuhl will not seek another term as chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

Schmuhl announced his decision to the State Central Committee on Saturday.

“It was my goal as Chair for our party to be present in every part of our state, listen, and show that Democrats can get results for Hoosiers. I also know what we are up against: some of the lowest voter turnout in the Midwest, highly gerrymandered maps, no citizen-led referendums, and superminority status. Despite the headwinds, we’ve made progress, our bench is bigger, and our party has more tools and more people involved in the political process to be successful,” Schmuhl said in a release.

With Schmuhl as chair, the Indiana Democratic Party rebounded from a low in votes and support in the 2020 election. Democrats held their 30 seats in the Indiana House of Representatives through the 2024 elections. U.S. Rep Frank Mrvan won reelection in 2022 and by an even larger margin in 2024, while Rep. Andre Carson expanded on his margin from two years ago on his way to reelection.

On the local level, Indiana Dems flipped six of Indiana’s 50 largest cities, including Evansville, West Lafayette, Lawrence, Michigan City, Terre Haute, and Hobart. Democrats also took over 42% of the vote in Carmel’s mayoral election in 2023, the closest mayoral contest in the city’s history.

Schmuhl will serve as party chairman until his term ends and a new chair is selected on March 15, 2025. He has not announced his future plans.

Schmuhl previously served as campaign manager for Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign and for former Sen. Joe Donnelly during his 2010 reelection to Congress.