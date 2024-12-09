Indiana Democratic Party creates code of conduct, ethics committee to combat sexual harassment

INDIANAPOLIS (INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — The Indiana Democratic Party’s central committee adopted a code of conduct and agreed to form an ethics committee on Thursday evening — just two weeks after one of the state’s top Democrats was accused of sexual harassment.

“We believe that all workplaces in our state should be free of any forms of harassment and discrimination,” Chair Mike Schmuhl said, in a news release. Those putting forth allegations of wrongdoing “should have their complaint reviewed in a fair and impartial manner and should be protected from retaliation in their workplace,” per Schmuhl.

The code applies to all party affiliates: elected officials, candidates, volunteers, official party members, party staff, party interns and party event attendees. It’s meant to encourage a culture of engagement, civic action, respect, inclusion, and safety among all Hoosiers involved in Democratic politics, according to the release.

It covers incidents of bias, discrimination and harassment, with specific sections on sexual harassment prevention, protection from retaliation and disciplinary action for violators. That could include a written warning, censure, suspension or a ban, the release detailed.

Spokesman Sam Barloga said the party was working to adjust its rules and would soon put the updated documents online.

The central committee also formed an ethics committee Thursday, which will lead reviews of any code of conduct violations. The release said the panel’s composition stats with the appointment of a chair and development of a process to accept and review complaints. The group will report its recommendations to the central committee for deliberation and final action.

“Our values as the Democratic Party are vital, and these actions are important steps our party has taken to strengthen the reporting process for all party members and affiliates,” Schmuhl said.

He said the party would “provide additional leadership and resources” to future campaigns across the state so campaign leaders “understand their role and responsibility to their staff as an employer.”

And he acknowledged listening to party members’ suggestions and criticisms over the last few weeks.

Forty Democrat women sent Schmuhl a scathing letter last month, accusing party leadership of “consistently sweep(ing) these issues under the rug and allow(ing) perpetrators to remain in power” — endangering women.

The Indianapolis Star last month reported three woman have accused Minority Leader Sen. Greg Taylor of sexual harassment, including unwanted physical contact and romantic pursuit of an intern. In the article, Taylor didn’t deny the harassment. Instead, he apologized for past behavior that “may have blurred the lines.”

The same day the accusations went public, Taylor’s caucus reelected him as their Senate leader. He hasn’t taken questions from reporters since, instead denouncing racism and detailing long-shot priorities in prepared remarks during the ceremonial start to the legislative session.

“Taking action on this issue is a priority for me, our party, our team, and our State Central Committee,” Schmuhl said. “A party is bigger than one person and I believe that our collective action today is a step in the right direction so our party is stronger for the future.”