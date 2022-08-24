Indiana News

Indiana Democrats confirm candidate to replace Rep. Walorski

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Democrat Paul Steury has been confirmed as the party’s candidate for the special election to complete the congressional term of Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski following her death in a northern Indiana highway crash.

Democratic precinct committee members from Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District confirmed Steury’s selection during a caucus vote Tuesday evening.

Steury is a high school science teacher from Goshen and will face Republican Rudy Yakym and Libertarian William Henry.

Yakym won a Republican caucus on Saturday to replace Walorski on the November ballot after gaining the endorsement of Walorski’s husband. He will be a heavy favorite to win in the solidly Republican district.