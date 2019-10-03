Indiana deputy, motorist team up to save injured owl from roadway

A Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy was able to save an injured owl from the roadway Tuesday night. (Provided Photos/Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — An owl is recovering after a Putnam County deputy and a motorist rescued it from an Indiana roadway Tuesday night.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office shared the rescue story on its Facebook page Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Putnam County sheriff’s deputy Rob Soilleux was able to rescue the injured bird with the help of a passing motorist.

The bird was found sitting on Manhattan Road in Putnam County.

The two were able to safely get the owl into the deputy’s patrol car. Deputy Soilleux made contact with Paws, Wings & Other Things, a wild animal rescue center, and arranged for the owl to be picked up.

Authorities say the owl had an injured right wing and possibly a concussion, but it is expected to make a full recovery.