Indiana deputy shoots 2 dogs during attack, killing 1; man seriously injured

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Two dogs were shot, one fatally, when a deputy in Elkhart worked to rescue a man from a dog attack on Christmas Day.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 25000 block of Berry Street in Elkhart on Wednesday on reports of two dogs attacking a man in the backyard.

Medics could not get to the man who was seriously injured because the dogs had trapped him in the yard, the department said.

A deputy attempted to distract the dogs in order for medics to get to the victim, but the dogs charged at the deputy. The deputy shot both dogs.

The dogs were identified as a pit bull/lab mix and a pit bull.

One of the dogs died at the scene and the other ran away. The surviving dog later returned to the home and was taken to the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

The victim, who has been identified as 43-year-old Billy Shoemaker, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital in serious condition.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing. No other information has been released.