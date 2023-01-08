Indiana News

Indiana DNR: 4 hunters shoot property caretaker in Union County

An conversation officer's vehicle is shown in 2019. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

WEST COLLEGE CORNER, Ind. (WISH) — A property caretaker in southwestern Union County was shot after confronting four hunters on private property, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says.

Conservation officers want help to find the four hunters, said a news release issued Sunday from the Department of Natural Resources.

The shooting happened Friday, although the release gave no additional details on the time of the shooting, where it specifically happened in southwestern Union County, or the condition of the caretaker who was shot, or the caretaker’s identity.

Union County is on Indiana’s eastern border, about a 90-minute drive east of downtown Indianapolis and an hour’s drive west of Dayton, Ohio, and northwest of Cincinnati.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536, or anonymously contact investigators at 800-847-4367 or online.