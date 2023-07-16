Indiana DNR: Body of 6-year-old girl recovered from Bixler Lake

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a 6-year-old girl was recovered from Bixler Lake in Kendallville, Indiana Saturday.

According to officials, the girl was last seen swimming in shallow water before relatives found her unresponsive at 1:02 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts by family members and medical services, the girl was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:35 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Kendallville Fire Department, the Kendallville Police Department, and the Parkview Noble County Emergency Medical Services.

Indiana Conservation Officers wants to remind the public to always wear a personal floatation device when near or in the water, and always keep a watchful eye on children around water.