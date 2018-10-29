Indiana drops flags to half-staff to honor synagogue victims
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.
Holcomb is also asking residents and business to fly flags at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.
Eight men and three women inside the Tree of Life Synagogue were killed during worship services Saturday.
