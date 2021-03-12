Indiana effort offers $15 Uber, Lyft credits for St. Patrick’s Day, NCAA tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new pilot program is offering $15 ride credits for a limited time on Uber and Lift rides in Indianapolis and five other Indiana cities.

The goal of Sober Ride Indiana is to combat impaired driving, said a news release issued Friday by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The state government planning agency for criminal justice, juvenile justice, traffic safety and victim services created the pilot program. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is funding the program.

The 10,000 $15 credits on the total cost of the ride will be offered through April 5 with hopes of addressing drivers around St. Patrick’s Day and the all-Indiana NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The credits are available in Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, South Bend and West Lafayette. Cities were selected based on the prevalence of impaired driving or where tournament games are being held over the next several weeks, the release said.

To redeem the $15 ride credit, visit SoberRideIndiana.com. Then, click on “Redeem Ride Credits” and follow the instructions for the ridesharing service being used.

Statements

“We’re making 10,000 rides available based on the number of lives that are lost every year due to drunk driving in the U.S. Our goal with Sober Ride Indiana is to prevent those tragedies from occurring by making it easier for Hoosiers to reach their destinations safely.” Devon McDonald, executive director, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute