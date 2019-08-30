Indiana farmers eligible for help after heavy rain in planting season

A field impacted by heavy rains is shown in June 2019 near Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All of the state’s farmers are eligible for financial assistance after excessive rain and flooding during the planting season, the Indiana Department of Agriculture announced Friday in a news release.

Farmers can apply for help with the Farm Service Agency. Assistance available includes low-interest loans to restore or replace property, pay living expenses, reorganize farm operations and refinance debts.

To qualify, farmers must show at least a 30 percent loss in crop production or a physical loss to livestock, livestock products, real estate or personal property. Farmers can borrow up $500,000, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Deadline to apply for emergency loans at an Indiana office of the Farm Service Agency is April 29.

The Farm Services Agency has information about its emergency farm loans on its website.