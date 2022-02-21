Indiana News

Indiana father charged with domestic violence after wife calls 911, says he shot son

RICHLAND CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A father in rural home in southern Indiana shot his son Saturday night, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Sunday night.

Michael Blair, 70, of Richland City, was preliminarily charged with domestic violence causing serious bodily injury. He was being held Sunday in the Spencer County jail in Rockport.

Spencer County dispatchers shortly before 6:10 p.m. Saturday received a 911 call from Linda Blair, 65, who said her husband shot her son, Justin Blair, 40, at their home on County Road 750 West between county roads 300 and 400 North. That’s about a mile west of Richland City, a town about 15 miles east of Evansville.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation between Justin Blair and his father Michael had occurred and that Michel had shot Justin,” the state police release said.

The release did not say if Justin Blair was taken to a hospital or give data on his condition.

No information was immediately available on when Michael Blair could have a court hearing to be formally charged.