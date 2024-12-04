5 Indiana flu deaths in the season, one between 50-64 years old

Only about a third of children have gotten their flu shot this season and about 8% have received the updated Covid-19 shot, according to CDC data.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five people from Indiana have died from the flu so far this season.

The Indiana Department of Health reported Dec. 4 that there has been five influenza-associated deaths. One person was between the ages 50-64, and four were 65 or older.

Flu has been an increase of four flu deaths since statistics were last reported Nov. 22. No counties have reported their statistics yet.

Indiana is considered to have a low level of flu activity as of Dec. 4.

The department says adults can contact health care providers, local health departments, or pharmacies to schedule appointments to receive vaccines for the flu and other ailments.