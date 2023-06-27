Indiana flyovers celebrate 100 years of aerial refueling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A flyover happened Tuesday afternoon at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It wasn’t to start any race out at the 2-1/2 mile oval track. Instead, the flyover was to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first aerial refueling flight.

Airmen from Grissom Air Reserve Base near Kokomo took flight in a KC-135R Stratotanker. The refueling plane flew Tuesday over multiple Indiana landmarks including the University of Notre Dame, the Indiana Dunes National Park, and Monroe Lake.