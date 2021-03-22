Indiana News

Indiana follows IRS, extends income-tax filing, payment deadline to May 17

(Photo Provided/State of Indiana)
by: Gregg Montgomery and CNN Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) — Indiana’s governor on Monday announced the state is pushing back the deadline for income-tax filing and payment, following a similar decision by the Internal Revenue Service last week.

While the original filing and payment due date was April 15 for federal and state income taxes, both have extended he deadline to May 17 to give filers, tax preparers and the IRS itself more time to sort through the many changes affecting one’s 2020 taxes from the latest COVID relief package.

As it is, the filing season started a few weeks late this year since the IRS had its hands full administering provisions from prior COVID relief packages.

Temporary health care licenses extended

The executive order from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also extends temporary licensing of health care workers for 90 days, allowing people who are not licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license. This order applies to retired health care professionals, certain health care students and out-of-state health care professionals.

Health care professionals who are granted a temporary license to provide health care services in the state in response to this public health emergency must register with the Professional Licensing Agency via their website at in.gov/pla and EMS professionals must register with the Department of Homeland Security at in.gov/dhs.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

MORE STORIES

WHO: Global coronavirus deaths rise for 1st time in 6 weeks

Coronavirus /

Man shot by armed homeowner while fleeing police in NW Indiana

Indiana News /

Doctor moves back home after living out of camper for a year to keep family safe from COVID-19

National /

White House aides prep $3 trillion jobs package for Biden

Politics /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.