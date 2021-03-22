Indiana follows IRS, extends income-tax filing, payment deadline to May 17

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) — Indiana’s governor on Monday announced the state is pushing back the deadline for income-tax filing and payment, following a similar decision by the Internal Revenue Service last week.

While the original filing and payment due date was April 15 for federal and state income taxes, both have extended he deadline to May 17 to give filers, tax preparers and the IRS itself more time to sort through the many changes affecting one’s 2020 taxes from the latest COVID relief package.

As it is, the filing season started a few weeks late this year since the IRS had its hands full administering provisions from prior COVID relief packages.

Temporary health care licenses extended

The executive order from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also extends temporary licensing of health care workers for 90 days, allowing people who are not licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license. This order applies to retired health care professionals, certain health care students and out-of-state health care professionals.

Health care professionals who are granted a temporary license to provide health care services in the state in response to this public health emergency must register with the Professional Licensing Agency via their website at in.gov/pla and EMS professionals must register with the Department of Homeland Security at in.gov/dhs.