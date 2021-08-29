Indiana football player dies in car-SUV crash in Wells County

BOURBON, Ind. (WISH) — A senior lineman from Triton Junior-Senior High School died Saturday morning in a crash near Markle in Wells County, according to the school district and the Wells County Sheriff’s Department.
Cameron Fairchild died in the crash, the Triton School Corp. announced Saturday on social media.
“School personnel, counselors, and clergy are at the school for those who may need a safe space to speak with someone or grieve,” the northern Indiana school district said Saturday in a social media post. “We ask that you lift Cameron’s family up in prayer as we do our best to support them, our student body, and staff through this difficult time.”
The school’s principal said Sunday that clergy and counselors will again be available at the school on Monday. He also said upcoming homecoming and Spirit Week activities will be rescheduled.
Wells County Sheriff’s Department said Fairchild was southbound about 11:30 a.m. Saturday on State Road 116 near County Road 400 West, which is about a mile southeast of the town of Markle. Driving a black 2008 Honda Civic car, Fairchild attempted to pass a vehicle in a “no passing” zone. He lost control while trying to merge back into his lane of travel. The Civic collided head-on with a white 2012 Jeep Liberty sport-utility vehicle operated by Lisa Calhoun, 58, of Argos. Calhoun was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. A passenger in Calhoun’s SUV, Carol Thomas, 68, of Markle, was taken to Lutheran Hospital.
Saturday’s crash came nearly four years after another Triton Trojan football player was killed in a crash. Cameron Scarberry, 16, died in a crash about 1 p.m. Sept. 17, 2017, on Kosciusko County Road 650 North near 700 West. Scarberry was a junior starter on the football team.
This story has been updated with new information.
Message from principal
“This call is to inform you of a tragic event that is currently impacting Triton School Corporation. Cameron Fairchild, senior at Triton Jr. Sr. High School was involved in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon. During this difficult time, Triton School Corporation will do our best to see students and staff through this tragedy. At school on Monday, counselors and local clergy will be on hand at Triton Jr. Sr. High School to provide support for our grieving students and staff. As needed, students will have the opportunity on Monday to go to the auditorium to gather with friends and speak with someone to help them through this difficult time. We do not want students arriving at school surprised by this news, so please take time to talk to your children. I would also ask that you inform your children that Homecoming and Spirit Week as been postponed at this time. We will reschedule Spirit Days and Homecoming events for a later week. If you have questions, please reach out to 574-342-6505.
“Please keep our students, staff and Cameron’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”Message sent Sunday afternoon by Nate McKeand, principal at Triton Junior-Senior High School