Indiana News

Indiana football player dies in car-SUV crash in Wells County

BOURBON, Ind. (WISH) — A senior lineman from Triton Junior-Senior High School died Saturday morning in a crash near Markle in Wells County, according to the school district and the Wells County Sheriff’s Department.

Cameron Fairchild died in the crash, the Triton School Corp. announced Saturday on social media.

“School personnel, counselors, and clergy are at the school for those who may need a safe space to speak with someone or grieve,” the northern Indiana school district said Saturday in a social media post. “We ask that you lift Cameron’s family up in prayer as we do our best to support them, our student body, and staff through this difficult time.”

The school’s principal said Sunday that clergy and counselors will again be available at the school on Monday. He also said upcoming homecoming and Spirit Week activities will be rescheduled.

Wells County Sheriff’s Department said Fairchild was southbound about 11:30 a.m. Saturday on State Road 116 near County Road 400 West, which is about a mile southeast of the town of Markle. Driving a black 2008 Honda Civic car, Fairchild attempted to pass a vehicle in a “no passing” zone. He lost control while trying to merge back into his lane of travel. The Civic collided head-on with a white 2012 Jeep Liberty sport-utility vehicle operated by Lisa Calhoun, 58, of Argos. Calhoun was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. A passenger in Calhoun’s SUV, Carol Thomas, 68, of Markle, was taken to Lutheran Hospital.

Saturday’s crash came nearly four years after another Triton Trojan football player was killed in a crash. Cameron Scarberry, 16, died in a crash about 1 p.m. Sept. 17, 2017, on Kosciusko County Road 650 North near 700 West. Scarberry was a junior starter on the football team.

This story has been updated with new information.

Message from principal