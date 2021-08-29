Indiana News

Indiana football player dies in crash; high school opens for counseling

Triton Trojans lineman Cameron Fairchild protects the quarterback in a game Sept. 11, 2020, against Bremen High School at Triton Junior-Senior High School in Bourbon, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Nick Goralczyk of inkFreeNews)

BOURBON, Ind. (WISH) — A senior lineman from Triton Junior-Senior High School died Saturday afternoon in a crash, according to the school district.

Cameron Fairchild died in the crash that happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, the Triton School Corp. announced on social media. Details about the crash, including where it happened, were not immediately available.

“School personnel, counselors, and clergy are at the school for those who may need a safe space to speak with someone or grieve,” the northern Indiana school district said in the social media post. “We ask that you lift Cameron’s family up in prayer as we do our best to support them, our student body, and staff through this difficult time.”

Saturday’s crash came nearly four years after another Triton Trojan football player was killed in a crash. Cameron Scarberry, 16, died in a crash about 1 p.m. Sept. 17, 2017, on Kosciusko County Road 650 North near 700 West. Scarberry was a junior starter on the football team.