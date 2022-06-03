Indiana News

Indiana gas price average again hits record high, $4.93 a gallon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pain at the pump again hit a new record high Thursday in Indiana.

A gallon of regular gas on Thursday was costing Hoosiers an average of $4.93. That makes Indiana the ninth most-expensive state.

Thursday’s record breaks Wednesday’s. According to GasBuddy, Thursday’s average was up 2 cents from Wednesday, 36 cents from a week ago, and 89 cents from a month ago.

Four Indiana counties on Thursday reported motorists paying more than $5 at the pump.

The national average, GasBuddy says, is $4.74.