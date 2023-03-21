Indiana gasoline taxes to increase again in April

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The tax you pay on a gallon of gasoline in Indiana will go up again next month.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that the state’s gasoline use tax will climb 0.4 cents to 19 cents-per-gallon starting April 1.

The increase marks the third consecutive month the tax has increased as gas prices have also risen.

The gasoline use tax is based on the average price of gasoline in Indiana during the previous month.

April’s tax will still be more than 10-cents lower than the highest gasoline use tax rate, 29.1 cents per gallon set in August of 2022.

Adding the state and federal excise taxes, the total tax on a gallon of gasoline in Indiana next month will by 70.4 cents.

For more information on gas prices in Indianapolis, visit this link.