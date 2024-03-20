Indiana Gov. Holcomb shares more resources for Selma-Winchester tornado victims

The News 8 Avi8tor drone shows damage in Winchester, Indiana, on March 15, 2024, a day after a tornado hit. (WISH Photo)

SELMA, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced additional resources that would be available to help the victims of the Selma-Winchester tornado.

The Indiana Department of Health, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and the Family and Social Services Administration will have staff and resources available at the following locations:

Winchester BMV Branch: 309 W. South St., Winchester, Indiana 47394 Staff will be available to reproduce IDs, permits, replace titles, registrations, and license plates. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; Monday – Wednesday.

Randolph County Division of Family Resources: 221 N. Main St., Winchester, Indiana 47394 Staff can replace SNAP benefit cards and assist with health coverage applications. 8 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday; Monday – Wednesday.

Randolph County Building: 325 S. Oak St., Winchester, Indiana 47394 Homeland Security: Recovery resources Randolph County Health Department: Replace records, including birth and death certificates, and immunization services. State Department of Health: Will provide Tetanus shots on site. Mental health professionals will also be available at the county building. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; Monday – Wednesday.



Hoosiers needing to report damage or be referred to necessary services were asked to contact 866-211-9966. Anyone in need of emergency mental health services was asked to contact 988.

Mental health resources

