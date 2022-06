Indiana News

Indiana governor appoints Derek Molter new Supreme Court justice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has appointed Derek Molter, a state appeals court judge, to the Indiana Supreme Court to replace Justice Steven David who will retire in the fall.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday that he has chosen Molter for the upcoming vacancy on the state’s highest court.

He was among three finalists selected in April by Indiana’s Judicial Nominating Commission.

Holcomb praised Molter as a “brilliant legal mind.”

Molter joined the state’s Court of Appeals in October and also worked in private practice for more than a decade.