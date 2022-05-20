Indiana News

Indiana governor heading to World Economic Forum in Davos￼

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will be traveling to Switzerland for the gathering of global business and government leaders at the World Economic Forum.

The governor’s office announced Friday that Holcomb is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion Monday in Davos about high-tech manufacturing with business and labor union executives. Holcomb says he’s proud to represent Indiana in discussions about challenges facing the world.

Holcomb is scheduled to travel to Switzerland on Saturday and return to Indiana on Monday. The governor’s office says the trip’s cost is being paid through private contributions to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.