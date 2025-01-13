Mike Braun set to become Indiana’s 52nd governor

Hours away from new Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In just a few hours, Indiana will have a new governor.

Republican Mike Braun will be sworn in as Indiana’s 52nd governor during a ceremony Monday at Hilbert Circle Theatre in downtown Indianapolis. Braun will succeed Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is term-limited.

Both Governor-elect Braun and his lieutenant governor, Micah Beckwith, will take their oaths office inside the 109-year-old theater.

Attorney General Todd Rokita, also a Republican, will be sworn in for his second term during the ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m.

Monday’s event at Hilbert Circle Theatre wraps up a weekend full of celebrations for the incoming governor.

Things kicked off Saturday evening with a gala at the J.W. Marriott. On Sunday, Braun, Beckwith, and their families attended mass at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral. Later in the day, people were able to meet the governor-elect at the Indiana State Museum during Hoosier Heritage Family Day.

Before Monday’s inauguration ceremony, future First Lady of Indiana Maureen Braun will host a private breakfast at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

The ceremony is open to the public and doors open at 9:30 a.m. However, Braun’s transition website says there’s a waitlist for seats.

Tune in to News 8 or join wishtv.com starting at 11 a.m. for live coverage of the inauguration of governor-elect Mike Braun.

