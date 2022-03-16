Indiana News

Indiana governor vetoes bill, saying broadband work at risk

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb talks with executives from Doral Renewables on Oct. 14, 2021, in Starke County. (Photo Provided/Gov. Eric Holcomb via Twitter)
by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a bill aiming to limit the ability of state agencies to adopt new regulations, saying that it included provisions that threatened about $150 million in broadband internet projects planned around the state.

The broadband projects were included in regional development grant requests that are receiving $500 million in state funding awarded in December.

Holcomb said in a veto letter released Wednesday that provisions in the bill requiring all state-financed broadband projects to meet requirements of a separate state broadband fund would jeopardize the work planed in at least 28 counties.

