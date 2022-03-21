Indiana News

Indiana governor vetoes bill to bar transgender girls from girls’ sports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In his second and final veto of the legislative session, Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday nixed a proposal to ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ K-12 sports teams.

The bill drew hours of testimony and some of the most impassioned debate of the session. It came amid a nationwide push by Republican-controlled state legislatures to crack down on the participation of transgender girls and women in school athletics. The bill’s sponsors said they wanted to protect the integrity of girls’ sports and the ability of girls to compete for scholarships on a level playing field.

The argument didn’t convince the governor. In a veto message sent to House Speaker Todd Huston’s office, Holcomb said the bill presumed a problem already existed that required the state to intervene and it implied the goals of consistency and fairness in girls’ sports were not being met.

“After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal,” Holcomb wrote.

Holcomb further noted courts so far have blocked similar laws passed in other states. The ACLU of Indiana had threatened to sue if the bill became law.

The bill’s author, Rep. Michelle Davis, a Republican from Whiteland, said in a January statement, “This legislation is the result of listening to the concerns of female student athletes and parents in my district and across the state. The purpose of this bill is to protect fair competition in girls’ sports.”

Mike Schmul, chair of the Indiana Democratic Party, said after the governor vetoed the bill, “It’s encouraging to see Governor Eric Holcomb tell his party that their culture wars have crossed the line.“

Lawmakers will return to the Statehouse on May 24 for a veto session. A simple majority in both chambers would be enough to override the governor’s veto.