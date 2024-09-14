Indiana Grown: Coffee Creek Farmer’s Market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Damien Appel, the market manager for the Coffee Creek Farmers Market in Chesterton, joined News 8 at Daybreak.

The Coffee Creek Farmers Market started in 2016, says its mission is to “promote the development of a local sustainable food system,” something Appel says is incredibly important.

“People should know where their food comes from,” Appel says. “That’s the fundamental basis of what our lives are based around. Starting at a farmers market is the easiest way for you to be able to get to know who it is that’s growing your food, where it’s coming from, and maybe why or why you should not buy it.”

Appel says the market is a “producers-only” market, which means the vendors are producing, growing, and selling what they are making themselves.

“Many farmers markets around (in Indiana), people have the ability to bring in product from outside of their own business or their own farm. By being a producer-only (market), we’re assuring that, to our customer base, that they’re able to have direct access to a more local product,” he said.

The market is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, and runs from April 10 to Oct. 30.

Watch the full video above to learn more.