Indiana Grown: E-Love’s Garden

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Erin Shockley, owner of E-Love’s Garden, joins Daybreak to share more about the garden!

Based in Tipton County, Indiana, E-Love’s Garden provides homegrown luffa sponges and delicious produce grown on their 3-acre farm. They also produce baked goods, foraged plants, and artisan garden decor.

E-Love’s Garden’s goods can be purchased at the Tipton County Farmers & Artisans Market, Arcadia Farmers Market, and specialty events across Indiana.

Visit their Facebook and Instagram, and enjoy the full interview above to learn more!