Indiana Grown: Honeysuckle Hill Bee-stro

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week Jodi and Andy Lohrman with Honeysuckle Hill Bee-stro joined the News 8 team in studio.

Honeysuckle Hill Bee-stro is a made-from-scratch boutique restaurant based in Brazil, Indiana. The restaurant seats 80 guests inside and an additional 20 on their patio overlooking a private lake.

According to their website, “Honeysuckle Hill Bee-stro is a family-owned restaurant in rural West-Central Indiana serving made-from-scratch food like Grandma used to make. We strive to use fresh local ingredients including honey which is utilized in about 1/3 of our recipes. If you are looking for a quaint, one-of-a-kind restaurant where ‘Hospitality is Flavored with Honey,’ then be sure to come to Honeysuckle Hill Bee-stro.”

The Lohrmans also share on their website that they take hospitality for their guests very seriously because the restaurant is based out of their home.

“We converted our home into a restaurant when we became empty nesters and still (had) a private apartment inside. We source local ingredients whenever possible, and since Andy is a beekeeper, we utilize honey in about 1/3 of our recipes. Our menu changes weekly with 3 featured entrees for lunch, 3 featured entrees for dinner, and 3 featured desserts,” the Lohrmans said.

The Honeysuckle Hill Bee-stro is open to dine-in on Fridays and Saturdays, April through December, and once a month for Sunday Brunch buffet.

The Lohrmans have also opened The Cottage at Honeysuckle Hill, which is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath bed and breakfast on their property in rural Clay County.

Find out more about Honeysuckle Hill Bee-stro on their website, Facebook, and Instagram, and enjoy the full interview above for more!