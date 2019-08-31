Indiana Grown: Indiana Soap Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Jeri Reichanadter, of the Indiana Soap Company, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the products the company creates from scratch.

Reichanadter said she was inspired to start her own company after a family vacation in San Diego.

“We picked up a bar of handmade soap at a local park, and it changed my life,” explained Reichanadter.

After her vacation, Jeri began buying the handmade soaps from California. She decided she didn’t want to keep buying the bricks of soap online and joined a friend in learning the art of soap making.

Click the videos to learn more about Indiana Soap Company and find out where you can buy products.