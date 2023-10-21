Indiana Grown: JavAroma Roasters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Joana Wade with JavAroma Roasters joined News 8 at Weekend Daybreak.

JavAroma Roasters is a coffee roasting company based in Mitchell, Indiana. It supplies coffee to grocery stores, coffee shops, flower shops, and many other independently owned businesses.

Wade says that a few times during the year, the company hosts Open Houses and serves drinks and desserts, for a good cause. The first JavAroma Roasters Open House is Nov. 6-10 and the company has partnered with the local Salvation Army in their Christmas Angel Tree Program. During the Open House, JavAroma customers will be given the opportunity to either donate or shop for the children.

JavAroma Roasters was created as a way to be a blessing to people, Wade says. She adds that the company is excited about this opportunity and is looking forward to its future fundraisers and holiday coffees now available on its website.

“We started about about eight years ago and this is a way to be a blessing to others through coffee. So whether it’s waking up in the morning with a cup of coffee or any other ways, I can highlight and bless people,” Wade said.

She says there are different blends from different countries to help people with specific needs.

“You can get coffee from Indonesia, Africa and each one of those have a different profile. So it is kind of need to be able to combine those and make a different blends and really help people. Especially if people have need low acid coffee or if they have some heart issues. So it’s going to be able to source some different coffees to help them out,” Wade said.

To learn more, visit their website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and enjoy the full interview above for more.