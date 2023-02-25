Indiana News

Indiana Grown: Meet the Schirmers of family-owned Treehugger Maple Syrup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A farm full of maple trees led to a southeastern Indiana family’s syrup hobby, and that’s turned into a business bringing goods to Hoosiers.

Deirdre and Scott Schirmer of Treehugger Maple Syrup came to “Daybreak” on Saturday from their farm about a mile northeast of the Franklin County town of Laurel. It’s about 20 miles west of Oxford, Ohio.

Deirdre told News 8, “We are a small, family-owned, sugarbush (sugar maple forest) in southeastern Indiana, dedicated to crafting the very finest maple syrup using the best of both traditional and modern methods.”

The Schirmers started making syrup as a fun hobby for the the kids and a great homeschool project. “We rigged up an old shed with a turkey fryer for the evaporator, and old milk jugs for sap buckets. It took us all day and half the night to make 1 cup of syrup.”

The husband-and-wife team was determined to become the best sugarers possible, and, over the years, pride themselves on continuing to learn, grow, invest and build. “We believe there will always be something new to learn or try,” Deirdre said.

All Treehugger’s syrup is made in small batches throughout the season and dated individually. Each batch reflects the conditions in the forest on the day it was made.

Where to find Treehugger Maple Syrup

Richmond Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays from May-October.

Greensburg Farmer’s Market, 2-6 p.m. Fridays from May-October.

Gnawbone Coffee Shop, 4040 State Road 46 East, Nashville, Indiana. Hours: 7 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Golliher Farm, 17474 W. Hunnicut Road, Cambridge City. Hours vary.

HillBilly Corner, 7336 W. County Road 300 South, Greensburg.

Artisans & Java at Warm Glow Candle Outlet, 519 W. Water St., Centerville; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

