Indiana Grown: Mills Family Farms

Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Cara Mills with Mills Family Farms joins News 8 at Daybreak.

A fourth-generation family farm based in Walton, Indiana, Mills Family Farms says they strive to build a better farming future by using regenerative practices like no-till and cover crops.

“When the soil is healthy, the plants are healthy, and when the plants are healthy, our 100% grass-fed beef cattle are happy and healthy,” the farm said on its website.

Mills first shares the farm’s new mill products with News 8. “All of our mill products are heritage grains, that we have stone ground at the mill at our farm, and packaged (ourselves). It is quite literally farm-to-table.”

She also describes “the wonderful life” that comes from being on the farm and ensuring all the animals are “happy and healthy.”

“It’s nonstop – it’s from morning to night. We’re just making sure that everyone’s health and everything is running smoothly,” she said. “We’re very blessed to live there on the farm.”

Mills also tells the Daybreak crew about the many generations of the family farm, with her children serving as the farm’s fifth generation. She also shows off many of the yummy treats, including muffins and pancakes, made from goods produced on her farm.

To learn more about the farm and see what they have to offer, visit them on their website, social media, and enjoy the interview above for more.