Indiana Grown: Pasture and Crate Home Accents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Janelle Mitzner of Pasture and Crate Home Accents joins News 8 at Daybreak.

Celebrating its one year of business on Saturday, Mitzner tells News 8 the inspiration for the business started with an obsession shared by her and her mom.

“I had this idea on the way home from work that I wanted to make candles because me and my mom both have a candle obsession,” Mitzer said.

She says the name “Pasture and Crate” comes from the pasture that her family’s cattle graze on and the “crate” is for a farrowing crate used in pig production.

Mitzner was raised on a family farm, and currently works in agriculture. According to the company’s website, Mitzner graduated from Purdue with a degree in agricultural sales and marketing. Following graduation, she moved to Tipton to pursue her passions and work for a family-owned seed company.

Alongside this, Mitzner is an experienced member of 4-H, having shown cattle and pigs for 10 years.

Though she loves her work, Mitzner told News 8 she wanted a hobby that “smelled good, because livestock does not.”

Mitzner says she used YouTube to learn how to make her candles, using 100% soy wax from soybeans grown in the U.S. for her products.

All the candles are named after symbols and sayings from farming or agriculture, and come in many different scents.

“(Our scent) ‘Farmers Market’ is more of a cactus blossom. Sweet, but also a tough smell. ‘Higher Hands’ is more of a masculine smell and ‘Grammie’s Kitchen,’ which is named after my great grandma who was known for her baking, specifically her banana nut bread.”

Follow Pasture and Crate on Facebook