Indiana Grown: Smoking Goose to host guided charcuterie tastings, ‘meat’ the butcher tours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Corrie Cook from Goose the Market and Smoking Goose joins News 8 at Daybreak!

Smoking Goose started in downtown Indy in 2011, growing out of Cook’s gourmet market and full service butcher shop, Goose the Market.

Cook shares with News 8 more on the market’s meat and charcuterie making, and shows off a wide variety of the fragrant foods offered by the deli.

She says Smoking Goose also delivers their charcuterie to restaurants and stores across the country, meaning there’s Indiana-grown charcuterie goodies in all 50 states.

Cook says they’ll be holding multiple events throughout the rest of the year, including charcuterie tasting events, an “Experience Gifts” event, and a “Meat the Butcher” meet-and-greet and tour with the store’s owner.

Smoking Goose is open for walk-in shopping Monday through Saturday.

Enjoy the full interview above to hear more.