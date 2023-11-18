Indiana Grown: Wellness Tree Farms

Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Brian Nixon, co-founder of Wellness Tree Farms in Yorktown, Indiana, joins News 8 at Daybreak.

Focused and passionate about their customers’ health, Wellness Tree Farms blends their experience of traditional agriculture and cannabis cultivation to help people live healthier and physically thrive.

Nixon, a 4th-generation farmer, shares with News 8 that the business started as an attempt to diversify their farming operation.

“With agriculture, you know, you’re harvesting a grain and you’re taking it to the elevator and you sell your commodity. With hemp, there is no elevator to take your commodity to. So, from our efforts at growing the plant, we produced a line of products. 2020 was our first growing season, and it’s been off to the races ever since,” Nixon said.

Nixon also talks about his history as a farmer, from growing up on his family’s farm to launching his own business in 2009. With the help of Indiana’s 2018 farm bill that allowed farmers to grow hemp, he was able to diversify the farm.

The farm provides a wide variety of CBD products, including gummies, oils, bath bombs, pain relief gels, and more. They also offer pet shoes for anxious animals.

Follow the farm on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and enjoy the interview above for more.