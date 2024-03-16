Indiana Grown: White Oaks Bison Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Terry and Nate Engstrand of White Oaks Bison Farm join News 8 at Daybreak.

Based in northern Indiana, White Oaks Bison Farm is a family farm focused on raising American bison using rotational grazing methods – or moving the bison from pasture to pasture, just as they would in the wild.

Nate shares more with News 8 about how a great-tasting bison steak sparked the family’s interest in raising bison. “(My dad’s) story is he went hunting in Wyoming, and he had a bison rib eye, and it felt amazing, tasted amazing. And now we’re here,” he said.

Terry also explains the differences between the meat they sell from the farm and other kinds of meat.

“This meat offers a lot of opportunities for health benefits,” he started. “Bison is packed full of protein, zinc, iron – it’s also very low in cholesterol for those who have heart issues and concerns. And for those counting calories, it has (fewer) calories than what salmon and chicken usually have.”

The Engstrands also talk about how they’ve developed a “healthy forage” that is native to the bison, making sure that they are providing the bison with the healthiest lifestyle possible.

The farm’s bison products can be purchased on their website.

To learn more, enjoy the full interview above.