Indiana National Guard leader to retire

Indiana National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. R. Dale Lyles speaks to the assembled audience during the announcement of a partnership between the Indiana National Guard and PRUV Mobility at the Camp Atterbury, Ind., North Barracks Complex on Friday, October 13. (Provided Photo/Indiana National Guard)

(INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — Maj. Gen. R. Dale Lyles will retire from his role leading the Indiana National Guard in January, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office announced Monday.

That’s also when the state’s next governor is scheduled to take office; Holcomb is term-limited.

“Serving as adjutant general has been the honor of my life, and I’m grateful to Gov. Holcomb and the women and men who proudly serve our fellow Hoosiers in the Indiana National Guard for the privilege of leading this dynamic team,” Lyles said in a news release.

He has led the guard since being appointed by Holcomb in 2019.

“Whenever disaster struck or duty called, General Lyles and our trained and ready Hoosier Guardsmen leapt into action and met every moment in stride,” Holcomb said. “It was on his watch and because of his focused leadership that we simultaneously modernized and mobilized the Indiana National Guard here at home and abroad.”

Over the last five years, the news release notes, the guard has met its assigned federal missions, responded to an increasing number of state and local missions, boosted talent attraction and retention, invested in its armories and more.

While leading Indiana’s forces, Lyles also worked on national recruitment and retention efforts. Lyles graduated from the Indiana Military Academy in 1994 and earned his commission. He’s served in the Indiana Army National Guard for decades, including post-9/11 deployments to Bosnia and Afghanistan. He has worked in numerous other military roles, according to the news release.

“The Indiana National Guard has given me the opportunity to earn three degrees, work locally and globally, and serve something greater than self – everything the next generation is seeking,” Lyles said.

Holcomb credited Lyles for fostering a “culture of high standards, success and stability” throughout the chain of command.

“I know his patriotic duty to serve burns as bright today as it did when he first raised his hand and took the oath to serve his nation and his Hoosier neighbors,” added Holcomb, who bid Lyles and his family “my best in the next journey ahead.”

The next governor will appoint Lyles’ successor.

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater are vying for the role.

Indiana has about 12,000 guard soldiers and airmen. They can assist in domestic operations, like relief efforts following severe weather, but are also trained for federal operations, including overseas deployments.

The guard also operates Army National Guard armories and units across the state, training facilities at Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Urban Training Center and Air National Guard wings in Fort Wayne and Terre Haute.