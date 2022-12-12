Indiana has first pediatric flu death of season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza, also known as the flu, due to flu cases rising across the state.
The Indiana Department of Health says the state has recorded 24 influenza deaths this season as of the end of the week on Dec. 3. According to a release, the states first pediatric flu death of the season was recorded last week and will be reflected on the flu report posted on Dec. 16.
“Like many states, Indiana is experiencing very high levels of flu activity right now,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “With the upcoming holidays, travel and family gatherings, it is more important than ever to protect yourself and those around you from this highly contagious respiratory infection. This year’s flu vaccine continues to be a good match for the circulating strains, and it is your best protection against a severe, and possibly tragic, outcome.
