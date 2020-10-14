Indiana health commissioner contracts coronavirus; mask mandate extended to Nov. 14

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, her daughter and her infant grandson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Box announced the positive tests during a Wednesday coronavirus briefing with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. She spoke via an audio connection in the briefing and described the process she followed to get tested and the isolation procedures she is following.

The governor also extended the state’s mask mandate, set to expire Saturday, to Nov. 14. He also extended Stage 5 of the Back on Track reopening plan.

The governor chided Hoosiers who are ignoring health and safety to curb the coronavirus. “Stage 5 is not the stage when the checkered flag comes out.”

He noted a statewide seven-day average positivity rate that’s now at 5.3%, a record number of daily positive cases, and an increase in hospitalization. The numbers have to do with how many of us are and are not letting our guard down, Holcomb said multiple times during a Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing that had technical issues with the sound.

Dr. Linsday Weaver, chief medical officer of the Indiana Department of Health, said she, the governor, members of the department’s officer and the governor’s staff will be tested Wednesday afternoon for the coronavirus. Weaver said Box worked with tracers to determine who she’d been in contact with in the past 24 hours. The state now has more than 900 contact tracers and may soon add 300 more, the chief medical officer said.

Holcomb said he would be quarantining himself until he gets his coronavirus test results. He planned to be tested after the briefing.

Weaver said the hospitalization rate is the highest it’s been since mid-May. Hospitals’ intensive care units are being stressed and facilities are also facing a lack of personnel, she said.

He noted that neighboring states and other places in the nation and world also are experiencing increases similar to Indiana.

The State Department of Health on Wednesday more than doubled the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread. Twenty-two of Indiana’s 92 counties were placed in orange or red levels under the agency’s weekly tracking map update. Orange and red indicate the highest amount of spread and positivity. Fountain County was the only county at the red level.

Weaver also said the state is having trouble with the system that records its coronavirus numbers. As a result, a jump in number could result in coming days.

While extending the mask mandate about three weeks ago, Holcomb also lifted nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes. Localities can, however, impose restrictions exceeding the state’s.

Here is an outline of Stage 5 of the Indiana Back on Track plan:

Face coverings required for all Hoosiers.

Maintain social distancing, wash your hands, and do not go to work or school or in public places if you feel sick.

Size limitations removed for social gatherings and meetings. Organizers of events that will include more than 500 people must submit a written plan to the local health department.

Restaurants and bars that offer food service may open at full capacity. Appropriate social distancing must be maintained between tables. Bar section customers must be seated.

Bars and nightclubs may open at full capacity. Customers must be seated; social distancing required.

Indoor and outdoor venues may open at full capacity.

Senior centers and congregate nutrition sites may reopen according to Indiana Family and Social Services Administration guidelines.

Personal services, gyms, fitness centers and workout facilities may resume normal operations.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to provide visitation opportunities.

Communities are encouraged to monitor the county’s standing in the color-coded metrics map and enact additional precautions if needed.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 1,172 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases are from between Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 while the newly reported deaths are from between Oct. 11 and Oct. 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

LIVE: State leaders provide updates on COVID-19 LIVE: State leaders provide updates on COVID-19. https://bit.ly/2FtWugd Posted by WISH-TV on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Oct. 13, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.