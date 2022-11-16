Indiana News

Indiana health department confirms state’s first monkeypox-related death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday that an Indiana resident has died from monkeypox.

According to a news release, the person had other health conditions that contributed to their death. No information has been provided regarding the identity of the deceased person.

“Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly as a result of the availability of vaccine, it is important to remember that this disease is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” said Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner. “Our hearts go out to the family of this Hoosier, and I encourage anyone who is at risk to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.”

More information about monkeypox can be found on the Indiana Department of Health’s website. Anyone who experiences symptoms should contact a health care provider.