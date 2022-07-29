Indiana News

Indiana health officials confirm 2 children among state’s 45 monkeypox cases

In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient?s hand June 5, 2003. (Photo Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Forty-five cases of monkeypox were reported in Indiana between June 18 and July 28, state health officials announced Friday.

Two of the monkeypox cases were in children, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

“Like many other states, Indiana has seen an increase in monkeypox cases over the past month,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, said in a statement. “Monkeypox does not easily spread through brief casual contact, but it’s important to remember that anyone can be affected if they are a close contact of a positive case. Hoosiers who believe they may have been exposed or who develop symptoms consistent with monkeypox are urged to contact a healthcare provider.”

So far, the state has received 3,232 doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine.

Due to limited supply, vaccines are being prioritized for close contacts of people with monkeypox. Additional doses of the vaccine are expected soon, says IDOH, and eligibility will be expanded to include people at high risk for exposure.

There are 4,907 cases of monkeypox nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms include a rash that can look like blisters or pimples on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; swollen lymph nodes; body aches; and exhaustion.

More information on monkeypox is available on the CDC’s website.